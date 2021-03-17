REVIEW | Sampling Toyota’s Hilux in Raider and Legend guises

The Toyota Hilux is as envied as it is worshipped. Those committing the former act are, of course, the custodians of the rivals in the space. Ford, Isuzu, Nissan, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen: they all have competent players in the game, but none of them have ever really toppled this Japanese stalwart from a sales perspective.

Toyota has, over decades, cemented the success of the hardy Hilux, a feat owed in part to the vastness of its dealership network, covering even the most arcane parts of the nation.

And even though the identity of the Hilux is rooted in hard work, agriculture and other industries, the upper-tier double-cab versions of the latest version do a decent job of evincing a sense of, dare we say, plushness – in some aspects, anyway.

We recently spent a week with the Hilux in two guises. First up was the Raider for four days, followed by the grander Legend for three.

The 2.4 GD-6 4x4 Raider that arrived looked pretty dazzling in its shade of Cosmic Blue. It would accompany me on an administrative errand to Fochville, in the far-flung corner of Gauteng that basically straddles the Free State. In these little towns you see bakkies of all varieties. Livestock haulers with rails, light pick-ups doing deliveries, battered ones with sagging rear suspension and clean ones that clearly enjoy easy lives taking the family to church on Sunday.