Why Enyimba coach Osho expects a tough day at the office against Orlando Pirates

Enyimba FC coach Fatai Osho expects a tough day at the office when the Nigerian club face Orlando Pirates in a Caf Confederation Cup group match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

The visitors are top of the Group A standings after beating Libyan side Al-Ahly 2-1, while Pirates drew with ES Setif of Algeria in Ghana in the first group matches played on Wednesday last week.

“We’re happy with the result we got in the last game against a very good team [Al-Ahly].

“We’re expecting the same from Orlando Pirates and we know them very well, as we do watch the South African league‚” said Osho.