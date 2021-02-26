LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Our Toyota Corolla Quest has earned its stripes

We could have a field day with the letter “C” in an attempt to make a strong literary link with the Corolla Quest. The car is comfortable, a common sight and a great catch overall if you are looking for a family sedan.

My colleague and editor of Sowetan Motoring Brenwin Naidu attested to how easily the Corolla takes care of everyday business in his first update last month.

He went as far as saying that surprising levels of refinement offered by this 1.8 Exclusive model would make it much easier for an Uber driver to score a five-star rating.

I spoke to a few drivers who are chauffeuring around in Corollas. They kiss the tar the on which the vehicle drives. It oozes class with its leather furniture, whether you step in as driver or client.

Rear legroom is generous. My mom stretched out with no stress while her happy grandchildren were jumping up and down on her lap with excitement about setting off. Buckle-up, kids!

Our Exclusive model features goodies generally associated with luxury vehicles. It has a keyless start, a reverse camera, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, climate control, steering-mounted audio controls and a touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Bluetooth.