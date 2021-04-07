SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2021 Peugeot 2008 versus Volkswagen T-Roc

That tiny steering wheel relays a sporty feel to proceedings, even if it takes some getting used to. The only part of the cabin that seems misplaced is the chunky cruise control stalk, which still looks exactly like the one on the 2007 Peugeot 307 that my aunt drove. By contrast, the Volkswagen is more restrained, with some attempts at colour-splashing in a bid to liven-up proceedings. The layout is easier to negotiate and achieve rapid familiarity with than the busy and dial-festooned dashboard of the Peugeot.

Its touchscreen seems to work more efficiently too. A lack of idiosyncrasies was totally expected: despite the vibrant and youthful intended audience, this is still a serious and straight-cut Volkswagen after all.

But what we did not expect was a lapse in quality standards. Go sit in a Golf 7.5 (the car whose chassis underpins the T-Roc) and you are likely to marvel at how plush the immediate touchpoints are and how solidly the whole thing is assembled. But the T-Roc feels more like a budget car instead of the premium product reflected by its asking price.

From the hard and scratchy plastics, to loose switchgear, it was uncharacteristic of what is generally produced by the company. Even the leatherette upholstery, despite relative newness, was already displaying a sheen after being polished by the various butts that slide in and out of press vehicles.