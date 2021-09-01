LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Corolla sedan gets its 15,000km service

After confirming my details and asking if there’s anything else the Corolla needs, other than its scheduled service (there isn’t), Kuit introduces me to technician Daniël Vosloo – the man who’s going to be attending to the Corolla’s oily bits. Tall and lanky with a pair of smiling eyes, he tells me that he used to work on the mines up in Mpumalanga until he found his way to Montagu six years ago. “I’d always wanted to work for Toyota so getting this job here was a dream come true,” he says.

After giving me a quick tour of the spotless workshop, Vosloo busies himself with putting the Corolla up on one of the four lifts and I’m ushered on over to the waiting area where a mug of hot coffee and a copy of Die Burger awaits. So far so good, then. I answer emails on my laptop, update TimesLIVE Motoring with some #content and then introduce myself to Montagu Toyota dealer principal, Attie van Zyl, who tells me a little bit about his business.

“I grew up in Bonnievale and my dad used to farm,” Van Zyl explains as I investigate the backstory. “But then he thought he would like the motor industry better and so in 1988 he bought two dealerships – this Toyota one and a Nissan dealership. I started working here in 1997 and spent a year as a salesman until the manager retired and I took over in 1998. Back then it was an old building, almost run down, so we had to slowly start renovating it. In 2008 we revamped the front and the showroom and then in 2015 we added on a new workshop.”