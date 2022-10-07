Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the rugged Isuzu MU-X.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Isuzu MU-X
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the rugged Isuzu MU-X.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Audi RS3
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | Ignition TV talks all things Hilux with Toyota CEO Andrew Kirby
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos