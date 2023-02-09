It’s not going to break any performance records, but as a daily driver it’s extremely comfortable with a good torque band. The gearbox works seamlessly to deliver power and rarely hunts for gears.
REVIEW | Why the Mazda CX-5 is still a good pick in 2023
Image: Waldo Swiegers
The choice of new vehicles in the market today can be very overwhelming for consumers. The sport-utility vehicle segment is growing, with the Chinese brands making strong value-for-money arguments, in the faces of established favourites.
One such favourite is the Mazda CX-5. It has always been a solid choice. The model was refreshed last year and we got to try out the 2.5 Individual AWD variant recently.
The styling has been slightly revised to include redesigned LED headlamps along with new rear lights. The alloy wheels are also a new design and the test vehicle is fitted with glossy black 19-inch wheels that complement the overall aesthetic to a tee. The looks of the CX-5 have always been contemporary, albeit not radical.
The interior of the CX-5 is a great place to be in. Everything feels of premium quality and the leather covered inserts on the dash and door cards feature off-set coloured stitching that enhances the ambiance of the cabin. The electric, heated leather seats are very comfortable. They provide great cushioning and support to make long trips a breeze, even for a taller driver.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
The MZD Connect infotainment system works well and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via a wired connection. One gripe with the system is that one can’t access vehicle settings while either of the mobile solutions are active.
The eight-inch touch screen is also only a touch screen when stationary. Normal operation is done through a multidirectional knob below the gear stick. There is a physical volume knob for the audio which is always welcome. Separate controls for the automatic climate control system are also present. Steering-mounted controls are the only point of touch in the cabin that feel a bit less premium, with a squishy feeling when pressed. The inclusion of 360-degree cameras and both front and rear-facing cameras makes parking a joy.
The 2.5l, four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine produces 143kW and 258Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.
Image: Supplied
It’s not going to break any performance records, but as a daily driver it’s extremely comfortable with a good torque band. The gearbox works seamlessly to deliver power and rarely hunts for gears.
Claimed fuel consumption is 7.3l/100km for a combined cycle, but we found this to be extremely optimistic. In town, the on-board computer indicated 13.2l/100km and out on the open road during a round trip to Sun City from Pretoria, the indicated consumption was 8l/100km. A real-world figure will see a combined average closer to 10l/100km.
The ride quality is superb and wind and tyre noise are almost non-existent, despite the big 19-inch alloy wheels. The engine is quiet when cruising, with just a little rumble entering the cabin during hard acceleration. Handling is neutral and predictive.
As a daily driver the CX-5 ticks all the boxes. It’s a premium experience overall, with very little to complain about. At R729,500 for the 2.5l Individual AWD, it is worth looking at.
