REVIEW | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is fast and luxurious, if not very frugal

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max was launched late in 2022 as the flagship Chery in South Africa, and just a few months later the seven-seat SUV was enhanced with a facelift and upgraded features.

The styling overhaul features a more prominent new grille with redesigned rear light clusters connected by a striking LED light bar, and an upgraded interior with enhanced luxury. Chinese vehicles have made great quality strides in recent years, and the appeal of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s hi-tech interior lies in its look and feel.

Soft touch leather with wood grain patterns and silver finishing create an upmarket ambience inside the cabin, as do artificial leather seats with a diamond stitching pattern and the smart-looking metal speaker grilles in the doors.

The former dual-cluster instrument panel and infotainment system merge into a single supersized digital screen, as used in luxury brands. It is an impressively opulent environment, rivalling that of luxury brands that cost a lot more. At R699,900 the Tiggo 8 Pro Max comes loaded with features that are often expensive extra-cost items in rival brands, including a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, voice control, a wireless phone charger and electric front seats that can be heated and cooled. The only option is choice of colour.

The car has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB ports.

The ambient lighting can be set to 64 different hues and also made to “dance” in step with the music playing on the audio system.

A sound and animation show on the infotainment system greets you when you switch on the car, but it’s rather long winded and can be irritating if you’re in a hurry to start using the infotainment features.