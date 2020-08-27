Multimedia

WATCH | Teargas, bullets fly as Eldorado Park clash with police over teen's death

27 August 2020 - 14:54 By Emile Bosch

Members of the Eldorado Park community clashed violently with police on Thursday. The community was protesting the death of a 16-year-old disabled boy.

The teenager passed away on Wednesday night after allegedly being shot and killed by a police officer.

Community member Majiet Amien was disgusted by the incident.

“He was standing there innocently and they shot him with a pump action at short range, it's wrong,” Amien said.

Public protection police responded to the violent mob with rubber bullets and teargas.

Members of the community attacked police officers with rocks and bottles. In one instance live ammunition was fired at police officers, while they were sweeping a block of flats.

Gauteng SAPS head of communication, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters stated that Police watchdog Ipid is investigating the incident.

Four community members were arrested for public violence, after at least three police officers were injured. Three police vehicles were also damaged during the protest.

Community members have vowed to continue protesting until police brutality in the area is addressed.

“If this people of SAPS does not come here now, we are going to do the same as what is happening in the United States,” Amien said.

READ MORE

Three police officers hurt as Eldorado Park residents revolt after teen's death

At least three officers are injured after police came under attack on Thursday from Eldorado Park residents angered by the death of a 16-year-old ...
News
3 hours ago

Suspects bust with truck full of cigarettes worth millions in Eldorado Park

Six suspects were arrested on Monday after they were found loading boxes of illicit cigarettes worth millions onto a truck in Eldorado Park, south of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Teargas, bullets fly as Eldorado Park clash with police over teen's ... Multimedia
  2. WATCH | Making ends 'meat': game reserve to sell culled animals to soften ... Multimedia
  3. WATCH | 'We encourage drinking, it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Social visits, gyms and tobacco: All you need to know about lockdown ... Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to level 2 South Africa

Latest Videos

Bullets fly as Eldorado Park residents clash with police over death of disabled ...
'You can never get used to death': Meet Cambrian graveyard's only female ...
X