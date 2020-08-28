WATCH | Vietnamese doctor removes giant living leech from man's nose

On August 12 2020, a Vietnamese man went to the doctor because he was experiencing pain and believed something had got into his nose.

When a doctor examined him, he discovered a leech was attached to the man's nasal canal and had damaged several parts of his nasal passages, causing the pain.

The man said he had been swimming in a stream and believed that was when the leech entered his nose.

He will need several days of treatment to heal the wound.