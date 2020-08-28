Multimedia

WATCH | Vietnamese doctor removes giant living leech from man's nose

WARNING: Not for sensitive viewers

28 August 2020 - 13:14 By - Reuters

On August 12 2020, a Vietnamese man went to the doctor because he was experiencing pain and believed something had got into his nose.

When a doctor examined him, he discovered a leech was attached to the man's nasal canal and had damaged several parts of his nasal passages, causing the pain.

The man said he had been swimming in a stream and believed that was when the leech entered his nose.

He will need several days of treatment to heal the wound.

Doctor who treated Nelson Mandela, surgeon-general Vejay Ramlakan, dies

The doctor who penned a tell-all book on statesman Nelson Mandela's final days, Dr Vijay Ramlakan, has died aged 62.
News
2 hours ago

Covid-19 inspires goodwill as doctor becomes 'mom' to daughter of gravely ill nurse

When Rhulani Baloyi, a registered nurse at Klapmuts Clinic in the Cape Winelands, fell ill in June and ended up being hospitalised for a week there ...
News
1 day ago

When Covid hit Cape Town's 'big barn': doctors reveal what happened

In the five months after Cape Town's first two Covid-19 diagnoses, Groote Schuur Hospital became the epicentre of a national fight.
News
6 hours ago

