LISTEN | In limbo: The long wait for gender-affirming surgery in SA

SA’s public healthcare system is already underfunded and overwhelmed with millions of people reliant on it,lessening the state’s ability to aid the medical needs of the transgender community. Because of the lack of support for trans health in public healthcare facilities, many transgender people turn to the private healthcare system.

Depending on the specific procedure you may require, which includes top or bottom surgery, which is a four-stage process on its own, one can pay anything from R65,000 to R300,000 for the services of a private doctor.

Social media platforms and crowdfunding sites have become a popular way to raise the funds needed to complete the process.

“I didn’t want to do it but I also knew that I had to do it,” says 25-year-old gender advocacy worker and trans woman Priscilla Phumelele Nkomozake, who chose to go the crowdfunding route.