South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US administers 500 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC

24 December 2021 - 04:38 By TIMESLIVE
People receive free COVID-19 self testing kits being distributed to the public by the government at the Anacostia public library in Washington, U.S., December 23, 2021.
People receive free COVID-19 self testing kits being distributed to the public by the government at the Anacostia public library in Washington, U.S., December 23, 2021.  
Image: REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

December 24 2021 – 07:13

How do I stay safe while exercising during the pandemic?

It is safe to exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic, but experts have provided safety guidelines.

Social distancing and sanitising are among the health protocols urged by the World Health Organisation while trying to get or stay fit.

Among its suggestions are that you do not exercise if you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

December 24 2021 – 05:00

U.S. administers 500 mln doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 500,222,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 611,897,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 499,013,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 22 out of 609,035,545 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,520,561 people had received at least one dose while 204,740,321 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 64 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer blames driver in Navara braking row news
  2. Zimbabwean president calls for Cecil John Rhodes to be exhumed Africa
  3. ‘No curfew on New Year’s Eve’ — Users take to social media streets in lockdown ... South Africa
  4. ‘We never thought a child could do this’: Family left reeling after 20-year-old ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'Minister of alcohol' Bheki Cele destroys booze in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique