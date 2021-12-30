WATCH | 'It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians queue to bid Tutu farewell
Clouds gather above the Cape Town city bowl as residents pay their final respects to Desmond Tutu who died aged 90 on Sunday.
30 December 2021 - 13:05
A gloomy morning to meet a solemn procession. As Capetonians woke to news of unusual rain in December, Archbishop Desmond Tutu's remains were making their way through the streets of the city.
His coffin is minimalist — a simple pine casket with a small bunch of flowers. This is in line with “the Arch's” requests for his burial.
From as early as 7.30am, residents of the Mother City made their way to St George's Cathedral. Among them was Thelma Mbe, who waited patiently outside, dressed in black with a purple bow.
“I feel so honoured to be here. I am feeling so blessed,” she says.
Tutu's remains will lie in state until 5pm on Thursday and again on Friday from 9am to 5pm.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.