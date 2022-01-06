Multimedia

WATCH | ANC officials explain reasons for pulling Ramaphosa out of 'Covid risk' event

The ANC is due to celebrate its 110th birthday on Saturday at Peter Mokaba Stadium where only 2,000 people will be allowed to attend.

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
06 January 2022 - 18:02 By EMILE BOSCH
President Cyril Ramaphosa's address was cancelled. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/Sunday Times

Hours after promising that Covid-19 regulations would be strictly adhered to, the ANC had to cancel an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC Women's League event due to non-compliance.

Ramaphosa was meant to speak at the women's league memorial lecture, but was quickly led from the packed venue. 

The lecture is  part of a series of events across the province in the lead-up to the ANC’s 110th birthday celebration in Polokwane.

Ramaphosa recently tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated for a week in Cape Town. The country is on adjusted Covid-19 alert level 1.

“Gatherings are restricted to no more than 1,000 people indoors and no more than 2,000 outdoors,” cabinet announced on December 30. 

“Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used. All other restrictions remain in place.” 

Media briefing on the state of readiness for the #ANC110 Anniversary Celebrations

