WATCH | ANC officials explain reasons for pulling Ramaphosa out of 'Covid risk' event

Hours after promising that Covid-19 regulations would be strictly adhered to, the ANC had to cancel an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa at an ANC Women's League event due to non-compliance.

Ramaphosa was meant to speak at the women's league memorial lecture, but was quickly led from the packed venue.

The lecture is part of a series of events across the province in the lead-up to the ANC’s 110th birthday celebration in Polokwane.