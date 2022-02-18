Multimedia

PODCAST | Khwezi Science Report

Take a journey into the weird and wonderful world of science both locally and globally.

18 February 2022 - 12:20 By TANYA FARBER and TimesLIVE Podcasts
TimesLIVE Podcasts - Khwezi Science Report
TimesLIVE Podcasts - Khwezi Science Report
Image: Supplied

The Khwezi Science Report is a dive into the warm waters of science where information is made interesting and understandable and is placed in the context of our daily lives.

From archaeology to tech, astronomy to zoology, you'll find it all here with host Tanya Farber, a senior reporter at the Sunday Times. She loves how science connects with other ways of understanding the world around us from all sorts of disciplines.

Each episode takes the listener on a journey through all things weird and wonderful from the local and global world of research, discovery and innovation.

Listen to all recent episodes: 

Khwezi Science Report is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Eusebius on TimesLIVE Multimedia
  2. PODCAST | Khwezi Science Report Multimedia
  3. PODCAST | TimesLIVE — In The News Multimedia
  4. WATCH | Cape aerobatic aviators prepare to reach new heights in air show season Multimedia
  5. WATCH | Pupils return to Jan Viljoen high school but parents remain uneasy Multimedia

Latest Videos

Cape Town aerobatic pilots prepare for first post-pandemic airshow season
'The state of our economy keeps me awake': Ramaphosa answers media ...