PODCAST | Khwezi Science Report
Take a journey into the weird and wonderful world of science both locally and globally.
The Khwezi Science Report is a dive into the warm waters of science where information is made interesting and understandable and is placed in the context of our daily lives.
From archaeology to tech, astronomy to zoology, you'll find it all here with host Tanya Farber, a senior reporter at the Sunday Times. She loves how science connects with other ways of understanding the world around us from all sorts of disciplines.
Each episode takes the listener on a journey through all things weird and wonderful from the local and global world of research, discovery and innovation.
Listen to all recent episodes:
Khwezi Science Report is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.