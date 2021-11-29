WATCH | Travellers stranded at OR Tambo as Dirco tries to help those hit by Omicron travel ban

South Africans are bearing the brunt for having informed the world that the Omicron variant had been detected in SA.

Not only is this a huge inconvenience for travellers wanting to leave or enter the country, but the economy, particularly tourism and hospitality, will suffer.

Reuters spoke to travellers at OR Tambo International Airport who were trying to make it to the United Kingdom and other countries.

“We don't know what to do, we are just waiting here, we don't know how they will help, but they just told us they can't help us,” said Ntabiseng Kabeli, a stranded passenger from Lesotho.