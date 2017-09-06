Halfway through Wednesday’s mass meeting at the University of Cape Town‚ which was led by protest movement Fees Must Fall‚ word spread that the university management had gone to court to stop a planned protest on Thursday.

There was a hush when news of the interdict was announced to protesters‚ who were singing protest songs‚ with SRC president Seipati Tshabalala concluding the meeting shortly afterwards.

UCT received a strike notice on Monday afternoon from the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers’ Union‚ accusing the university of exploiting its insourced workers. The Labour Court in Cape Town ruled on Wednesday that a specific time and setting for the protest had not been outlined in the strike notice‚ therefore allowing UCT to obtain the interdict which derailed the planned shutdown.

Salipswu representative Abrahams Agulhus said the union has now withdrawn the strike notice in order to prepare a new one. “UCT have been delaying the issue‚” he said‚ adding that technicalities will not stop the union from pursuing strike action if demands are not met.