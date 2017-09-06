In a detailed statement Motale issued on Wednesday‚ which was published in IOL following the publication in the Sunday Independent newspaper of the story‚ he said he had noted with “utter disgust‚ the attempt by some elements in the media to cast aspersions on my integrity by linking me to 'a smear campaign' aimed at bringing down Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa”.

He said he and his team had been working on the story for months and that they had engaged different parties‚ including lawyers‚ and that it was only after “passing legal scrutiny” did the newspaper start sending questions to those implicated.

Motale said he first contacted Ramaphosa asking for his private e-mail address‚ which according to him‚ turned out to be the one he had used to communicate with the women.