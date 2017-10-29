Cleaner marks exam while teacher plays truant

A consumer studies teacher has resigned from an Ekurhuleni high school after he got a school cleaner to invigilate and mark a matric practical exam — while he took pupils to a soccer match.

Last month, the cleaner from Benoni High School found herself tasting quiche, lasagne, spaghetti bolognaise, swiss roll, chocolate éclairs and pumpkin fritters.

Consumer studies teacher Neil Senneck asked her “to watch over” the class, taste the dishes they made and award marks while he took pupils to a soccer match.

The cleaner awarded marks out of 10 for appearance, taste and texture.