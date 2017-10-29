Cleaner marks exam while teacher plays truant
A consumer studies teacher has resigned from an Ekurhuleni high school after he got a school cleaner to invigilate and mark a matric practical exam — while he took pupils to a soccer match.
Last month, the cleaner from Benoni High School found herself tasting quiche, lasagne, spaghetti bolognaise, swiss roll, chocolate éclairs and pumpkin fritters.
Consumer studies teacher Neil Senneck asked her “to watch over” the class, taste the dishes they made and award marks while he took pupils to a soccer match.
The cleaner awarded marks out of 10 for appearance, taste and texture.
Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R56 per month or try our R15 day pass
A teacher at the school said the cleaner had awarded two pupils six out of 10 — the highest mark she gave — for their spaghetti bolognaise because “it tasted fine”.
The cleaner told the teacher she was familiar with preparing spaghetti bolognaise and pumpkin fritters as she made them at home.
“She gave a mark of four for the pumpkin fritters because there was too much cinnamon and it was not cooked inside.”
Another teacher at the school said: “What Mr Senneck did was fraudulent and totally unethical. It’s grossly unacceptable because this is going to affect their final mark.”
• Read the full story on the on the Sunday Times website
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE