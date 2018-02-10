Women accuse pastor of rape and assault​

He invited them to his shack to hear “prophecies” but they were raped or sexually assaulted.

This is the claim of 10 women at Bishop TJ Pitso’s corrugated-iron church in Klerksdorp.

The church is the focus of a police investigation after the pastor’s former personal assistant revealed his alleged behaviour.

Pitso portrays himself as “the prophet who cares”, but the former PA said she helped him rig his prophecies by gathering personal information on congregants and planting animal skins and insects on them.

The woman told the Sunday Times this week that she had decided to tell all after the death of her grandmother, who had a heart attack after being labelled a witch as a result of a rigged Pitso prophecy.

One woman said the Jehovah Shammah International Ministries pastor told her to have an abortion when she became pregnant after he raped her. She refused.