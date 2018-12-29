Four foreign nationals bust for trying to get City of Joburg security jobs using false IDs

Four foreign nationals were arrested on Friday for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents during the City of Johannesburg’s security personnel insourcing project.

The suspects, who were all Zimbabwean nationals, allegedly submitted fraudulent identity documents when they applied for the permanent positions, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

“It was also established that one of the suspects used information of a deceased person and the other suspects’ fingerprints could not be validated,” he added.