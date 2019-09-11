News

Uyinene's alleged killer 'checked CCTV footage two days after her disappearance'

11 September 2019 - 06:41 By Anthony Molyneaux

We map the final moments of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

We follow Uyinene Mrwetyana's final steps on August 24 2019 when she was brutally murdered in a Cape Town post office and then disposed of in a hole next to a railway track.

The murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana caused shockwaves across South Africa. In following Uyinene's final steps on the day she died, we spoke to employees of a shop across the road from the Clareinch post office who said Uyinene's alleged killer asked to see CCTV footage from their shop two days after the student's disappearance. 

It's believed Uyinene was brutally murdered in the Cape Town post office on August 24 2019 and then disposed of in a hole next to a railway track in Khayelitsha. 

A post office employee was arrested for her murder and will be detained until November 5 2019 when he will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, rape and obstructing the ends of justice.

 

WATCH | Night of terror: Mapping the hell ride that led to Hannah Cornelius's rape, murder

The murder of 21-year-old Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius’s shocked South Africa.
News
10 months ago

WATCH | 'Nobody can murder you, rape you and burn your body': a visual investigation into the Siam Lee tragedy

Justice for the burning and bludgeoning of Durban escort Siam Lee, who died a violent death in January 2018, will never be served.
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Death, fire and CCTV: How the state linked Rob Packham to his wife's murder

Gill Packham’s charred body was found in the boot of her car after firefighters extinguished the flames.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant South Africa
  2. Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital South Africa
  3. Amy'Leigh's mom weeps as friend and teacher among three in dock after kidnapping South Africa
  4. Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked' South Africa
  5. Israeli woman gang-raped while holidaying in Mpumalanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema firm on firearm denial: ‘They use us for diversion from real issues’
Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
X