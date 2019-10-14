News

Durban inmate rearrested after two months on the run

14 October 2019 - 15:12 By Orrin Singh
Murder accused Ashen Vishnudath, 27, was rearrested by police on Monday after escaping from custody at Westville prison in August.
Murder accused Ashen Vishnudath, 27, was rearrested by police on Monday after escaping from custody at Westville prison in August.
Image: Twitter/@Abramjee

An awaiting trial prisoner who escaped from Durban's Westville prison two months ago  by using another prisoner’s particulars has finally been rearrested. 

Ashen Vishnudath, 27, was rearrested by members of the provincial organised crime unit in the early hours of Monday morning at his hide-out in Umbilo. 

According to police, Vishnudath was in custody for the death of Navandren Govender in March this year. 

In a media statement police said Vishnudath was expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’scourt on Tuesday on charges of escaping from lawful custody.

"On 15 August 2019, Vishnudath was awaiting trial at Westville prison when he allegedly used another prisoner’s particulars to escape. A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened at the Westville police station and the docket was assigned to provincial organised crime unit for further investigation."

Vishnudath's father, Raj, 53, was arrested on Friday in Reservoir Hills for defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Monday alongside two awaiting prisoners, Sudeshan Govender, 34, and Tashlin Israel, 27, who were arrested on August 17 for aiding Vishnudath's escape. 

Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into Durban prison

The department of correctional services has warned the public against smuggling contraband into prisons, after a woman was arrested for possession of ...
News
6 hours ago

Second suspect arrested for pushing man from 7th floor

Police have arrested a second suspect believed to be involved in the murder of Shaun Douglas Chabalala, who was pushed from the 7th floor of a block ...
News
1 day ago

Durban teenager arrested for taking a revolver to school

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he brought a gun to school in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema's 'slush fund' exposed News
  2. Woman teacher at top Cape Town boys' school quits amid sex probe South Africa
  3. There is a man in South Africa with 10 wives, two more have 9 wives South Africa
  4. Former Springbok coach's niece in alleged affair with Bishops school boy News
  5. 'Missing' UJ student found unharmed South Africa

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead
X