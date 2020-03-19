Students should evacuate Wits to stop spread of Covid-19, court rules

The university then isolated 350 students, who may have had contact with the infected student, for testing. Since then, 320 have been cleared.

Moela and Matlhwana initially asked the court for vice-chancellor Adam Habib and dean of students Jerome September to refrain from evacuating students without satisfying themselves that students have been tested for the coronavirus before going home.

The two students feared that if they returned home — and if they were infected with Covid-19 — they would infect others.

During their application, which was heard on Wednesday, the students abandoned the relief sought and asked for an order that would allow them to self-isolate in campus residences.

In her judgment on Thursday, judge Sharise Weiner said she would deal with the application as originally sought by the two students.

She said the university obtained expert advice on how best to limit the spread of Covid-19. One of the steps was to institute social distancing, which could be done by closing residences to limit the spread.

Weiner said the students feared that they might infect others outside the institution if evacuated, and the university had advised them to undergo self-isolation themselves.