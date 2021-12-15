News

Two KZN cops among four arrested for stealing sheep

15 December 2021 - 21:15
Two police constables from Winterton police station in the KZN midlands were arrested for stock theft on Monday. File image
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Two police officers based at Winterton police station in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands were among four people arrested for stock theft on Monday.

Constables Nkosinathi Ngubane, 31, and Mlungisi Mshengu, 37, appeared alongside a 16-year-old and Xolani Mazibuko, 29, in the Colenso magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of stock theft. 

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the men were arrested after police received information about sheep stolen at a farm in Winterton between December 1 and 12.

She said investigations by the Estcourt stock theft unit assisted by a private security company led them to Mazibuko and the minor, who were questioned. 

"Investigations then led the police to a home of a police officer stationed at Winterton, Constable Nkosinathi Ngubane, and he was questioned. The team proceeded to the home of Constable Mlungisi Mshengu where three stolen sheep were found in a chicken pen."

Gwala said the recovered sheep were positively identified by the owner.

"All four accused were placed under arrest and charged with stock theft. They were granted bail of R2,000 and the matter was adjourned to January 20 2022."

TimesLIVE

