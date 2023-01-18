News

Blackouts threaten water supply in some Gauteng municipalities

'Reservoirs which are under significant pressure, such as high-lying reservoirs, may slowly have their water level lowered until they threaten to run dry,' Tshwane MMC says.

18 January 2023 - 07:00 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The battle to get water to residents remains tough for Gauteng municipalities during load-shedding.
The battle to get water to residents remains tough for Gauteng municipalities during load-shedding.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange

Tshwane and Johannesburg metros have raised concerns that the constant and at times extended power outages implemented by Eskom are a threat to water supply.

From January 11-16, the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding because of severe electricity generating capacity constraints. On Monday, Eskom announced the move to stage 4 load-shedding, but from Tuesday stage 5 load-shedding would be implemented. Eskom said it could not guarantee no changes at short notice.

Tshwane utilities and regional operations MMC Daryl Johnston said long-lasting power outages, particularly stage 6 load-shedding, could lead to water shortages in the capital.

“Much of the city’s water and sanitation reticulation systems rely on electricity. Our water treatment works and pump stations need electricity to operate,” he explained.

SA’s biggest cities are out of water, but the dams are full: what’s gone wrong?

Water resources have been poorly managed, planning is poor, and there is a lack of financing to maintain ageing infrastructure
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Johnston said while the metro had reservoirs to supply water during interruptions, the reservoirs needed electricity to be prepared for outages.

“With load-shedding happening so frequently, the continuous flow of water is interrupted.

“This means reservoirs which are under significant pressure, such as high-lying reservoirs, may slowly have their water level lowered until they threaten to run dry.”

He said suburbs such as Laudium in Centurion and Waterkloof Ridge in the east of Pretoria were at risk of water shortages during long power outages.

“Even though we have asked residents to work to limit water usage, as we are in a water-scarce area and already at level 1 water restrictions, I want to ask residents to please be particularly mindful of this risk right now.”

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said water supply problems were worsened by a recent heatwave in Gauteng, during which there was a high consumption of water.

“Though some of our critical infrastructure has been exempted from load-shedding, our towers are taking a strain.”

The water utility said its Hursthill reservoir in Johannesburg was critically low on Monday.

“Customers in higher-lying areas will experience low pressure to no water,” their statement read.

READ MORE:

Load-shedding reduced to stage 4 during the day and stage 5 at night

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm daily from Tuesday morning, with stage 5 being implemented from 4pm to 5am.
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding bound to lead to depression and anxiety, says psychologist

The uncertainty that comes with the constant rolling out of load-shedding is bound to cause anxiety and depression for many people, says ...
News
1 day ago

We lose more than power and water during outages

Load-shedding and water cuts have the potential to plunge us into further mental distress.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana