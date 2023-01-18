Blackouts threaten water supply in some Gauteng municipalities
'Reservoirs which are under significant pressure, such as high-lying reservoirs, may slowly have their water level lowered until they threaten to run dry,' Tshwane MMC says.
Tshwane and Johannesburg metros have raised concerns that the constant and at times extended power outages implemented by Eskom are a threat to water supply.
From January 11-16, the power utility implemented stage 6 load-shedding because of severe electricity generating capacity constraints. On Monday, Eskom announced the move to stage 4 load-shedding, but from Tuesday stage 5 load-shedding would be implemented. Eskom said it could not guarantee no changes at short notice.
Tshwane utilities and regional operations MMC Daryl Johnston said long-lasting power outages, particularly stage 6 load-shedding, could lead to water shortages in the capital.
“Much of the city’s water and sanitation reticulation systems rely on electricity. Our water treatment works and pump stations need electricity to operate,” he explained.
Johnston said while the metro had reservoirs to supply water during interruptions, the reservoirs needed electricity to be prepared for outages.
“With load-shedding happening so frequently, the continuous flow of water is interrupted.
“This means reservoirs which are under significant pressure, such as high-lying reservoirs, may slowly have their water level lowered until they threaten to run dry.”
He said suburbs such as Laudium in Centurion and Waterkloof Ridge in the east of Pretoria were at risk of water shortages during long power outages.
“Even though we have asked residents to work to limit water usage, as we are in a water-scarce area and already at level 1 water restrictions, I want to ask residents to please be particularly mindful of this risk right now.”
Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said water supply problems were worsened by a recent heatwave in Gauteng, during which there was a high consumption of water.
“Though some of our critical infrastructure has been exempted from load-shedding, our towers are taking a strain.”
The water utility said its Hursthill reservoir in Johannesburg was critically low on Monday.
“Customers in higher-lying areas will experience low pressure to no water,” their statement read.