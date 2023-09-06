Teffo remains in jail after being dumped by new lawyer for not taking advice

Former advocate Malesela Teffo is once again left without a legal representative as his new lawyer withdrew on Wednesday following a disagreement between the two.

Teffo was to make his appearance before the Pretoria magistrate's court but for the third time, he refused to get into the courtroom.

Instead, Teffo again remained in the court holding cells as he stood firm in his opinion that he was not charged since he still has not given his fingerprints.

This is the same battle he has put forth in each court appearance since his arrest on August 1.

Teffo has continued to defy a court order to submit his fingerprints.

His lawyer, Eddie Maloba, told TimesLIVE that he and Teffo could not reach an agreement when it came to submitting fingerprints.

"I said if he feels the state is not doing things correctly, he can have a recourse against the state in the civil court, which he can do after having complied with the request of fingerprints, but we didn’t agree on this. After that, I felt we were in a stalemate and there was no progress."

The state requested the matter to be postponed in Teffo’s absence for further investigation, which would again delay the matter.