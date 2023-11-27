Secure your future by creating good financial habits when you're young

Because 90% of South Africans are not prepared for retirement, Modipa spoke about the importance of thinking about the future and promoting a savings culture among young people.

It begins with establishing good financial habits such as setting goals and managing expenses, said Modipa. Young professionals should save more at the beginning of their careers, while their earning potential is still high.

As they join the middle class and keep improving their earnings, they will be presented with many opportunities and offers to take on debt. They could even be enticed to buy luxury goods they don’t need. Modipa encouraged young professional to instead speak to their brokers and financial advisers about different types of investments.

As they try to build a solid financial foundation for themselves, young professionals are often expected to support family members financiallybecause of their access to resources. This is what is known as “black tax”.

Constraints in the economy, with increased risks of losing jobs, are also another factor that require young professionals to be aware of and more conscientious about their financial position.

“The great thing about creating good habits is that if you have it automated, then you never have to think about it ever again,” said Modipa.

“And I think that there are so many obstacles in front of us, where we feel like we have to live up to our professions. You finally become a CA so you feel like you have to get the German car, you have to get the really nice house, and then you forget that one day you might not necessarily have all that money.”

Modipa said young professionals should also take advantage of the pension and provident schemes provided by their employers and to have their own personal retirement annuities to augment those savings.

Young professionals do not have to walk this journey alone.