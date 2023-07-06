Nedbank's #1000Connections guides young clients on their road to success
Private Clients is sharing its expertise through information-sharing sessions that double as networking opportunities
Nedbank Private Clients is harnessing the power of connections to give young professionals a boost as they navigate their careers through the #1000Connections initiative. It aims to empower clients through information-sharing sessions that double as networking opportunities with fellow attendees.
"#1000Connections is based on Nedbank's purpose of using our financial expertise to do good,” says Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.
“When you manage your money well, it will have a positive impact on your family, your life, and on society. These networking events are aimed at teaching people from a young age how to manage their money better because, in the long term, it’s the best thing for you.
“These [#1000Connections] events are a powerful tool to share the knowledge that our banking experts have. Having a degree and a new job while earning your first decent salary doesn’t mean you know it all yet. Nedbank is here to guide young professionals through life’s many tricky financial decisions.”
This first-hand guidance is provided by the relationship banker assigned to each client. These specialists are trained to understand the client and their family’s needs and can offer financial advice, resolve queries and manage credit applications.
Their experience and insights are especially useful to young professionals who are inexperienced in these matters, even though they may already be on a solid financial trajectory.
“It’s easy to take financial missteps if you don’t know better or have been given bad advice. Nedbank's relationship bankers can help you avoid costly mistakes by offering advice and connecting you to suitably qualified wealth advisers. The banker might not have all the answers, but they definitely have the right connections in the bank to help.”
Relationship bankers are also important facilitators of clients’ credit applications and can advise their young clients through the process of buying their first home or building an investment property portfolio.
Getting insider guidance on the process, requirements and benefits of a home loan, for instance, can transform this process from a nightmare of uncertainty to a successful application.
The thirst for knowledge about home buying was evident at a recent #1000Connections live event where a panel of experts answered questions from an audience of young professionals.
Expertise was shared by a seasoned estate agent, a Nedbank home loan specialist and a young professional who had delved into investment properties. They were able to share the pros and cons of home ownership vs renting and how to buy an investment property as an individual or consortium.
“It was clear from this interaction that there is much that we can share. Not everyone understands the process or the benefits of applying for a loan as a private client account holder.
“Precise terms differ for each application but benefits like a 105% loan and a waiver of legal fees are some of the benefits our young clients can qualify for. Savings on these costs when buying your first home go a long way to easing the path to home ownership.”
The #1000Connections initiative is an ongoing activity that private client account holders can participate in, and new clients can join.
Keep a look out for further details on how to register to attend the next #1000Connections event in Durban where Nedbank and BMW representatives will give top tips on purchasing your first car.
This article was sponsored by Nedbank.