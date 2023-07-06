Nedbank's #1000Connections guides young clients on their road to success

Nedbank Private Clients is harnessing the power of connections to give young professionals a boost as they navigate their careers through the #1000Connections initiative. It aims to empower clients through information-sharing sessions that double as networking opportunities with fellow attendees.

"#1000Connections is based on Nedbank's purpose of using our financial expertise to do good,” says Khensani Nobanda, group executive of marketing and corporate affairs at Nedbank.

“When you manage your money well, it will have a positive impact on your family, your life, and on society. These networking events are aimed at teaching people from a young age how to manage their money better because, in the long term, it’s the best thing for you.

“These [#1000Connections] events are a powerful tool to share the knowledge that our banking experts have. Having a degree and a new job while earning your first decent salary doesn’t mean you know it all yet. Nedbank is here to guide young professionals through life’s many tricky financial decisions.”

This first-hand guidance is provided by the relationship banker assigned to each client. These specialists are trained to understand the client and their family’s needs and can offer financial advice, resolve queries and manage credit applications.

Their experience and insights are especially useful to young professionals who are inexperienced in these matters, even though they may already be on a solid financial trajectory.