REGISTER | A young professional's guide to buying their first home

Becoming a homeowner is a significant milestone in anyone's life and, as a young professional in SA, it's an achievement worth celebrating. However, the journey towards owning your first home can seem overwhelming.

That's why the Nedbank Private Clients #1000Connections event for young professionals is designed to empower and guide you through this exciting venture.

The event brings together like-minded people and offers an opportunity to network, gain insights and connect with experts in the real estate industry. It's a place where you can learn, share your concerns, and get answers to your burning questions about buying your first home.

Navigating the real estate market with Private Clients from Nedbank

As one of SA's leading financial institutions, Nedbank has been at the forefront of empowering young professionals to achieve their homeownership dreams. With its expertise and tailored financial solutions, such as 105% home loans for first-time homebuyers, it understands the challenges and offers comprehensive support throughout the home-buying process.

Nedbank Private Clients gives you preferential lending rates, personalised advice, and valuable resources to guide you through the intricacies of purchasing your home. Nedbank’s commitment to responsible lending ensures that you can make informed decisions - considering financial affordability and future aspirations.

By attending the event, connecting with peers, and leveraging the expertise of Nedbank, you'll gain the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions and achieve your dream of owning a home. Your first step towards homeownership is just a connection away.

Event details:

Date: May 25 2023

Time: 7pm

Location: Online

Click here register for your virtual seat to the Nedbank Private Clients #1000Connections event.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.