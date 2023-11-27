Lifestyle

POLL | Have you started your Christmas shopping yet?

27 November 2023 - 11:15 By TimesLIVE
Christmas is around the corner and many are already shopping for gifts.
Image: 123rf

With the excitement of the festive season in the air, consumers are expected to rush to the shops for their Christmas shopping.

Most shopping malls across the country have put up Christmas decorations to get consumers in the spirit. 

The high cost of living might influence this year's spending habits, with most consumers likely looking to buy essentials only and not splurge on expensive items and lavish gifts for loved ones. 

The economic outlook of the country has been bleak, with government saying worsening load-shedding has contributed to the challenged economy. 

South African Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announced last Thursday the bank would keep the repo rate steady at 8.25% as it looks to maintain control over inflation. 

He said while load-shedding had eased, it would have an effect on the economy with “domestic growth likely to remain muted”.

