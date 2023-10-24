WATCH | How young professionals can make healthy financial decisions

In today's fast-paced world, financial literacy is vital for young professionals to navigate the complexities of managing money, investments and debt.

Recognising this need, Nedbank Private Clients is promoting financial literacy among young professionals. With a legacy of trust and expertise spanning over a century, Nedbank is dedicated to empowering young professionals to make healthy financial decisions.

To expand on this conversation, Nedbank Private Clients hosted a digital event on October 26 2023, led by host Vumi Msweli, who was joined by Frank Magwegwe, executive for financial wellness and advisory at Nedbank, and Khanya Modipa, fitness and wellness entrepreneur.

Nedbank Private Clients understands that young professionals face unique challenges in their financial journeys and are offering them an array of resources and services tailored to address their needs. From dedicated relationship bankers and access to a wealth adviser, to educational workshops and digital tools — Nedbank equips young professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed.

One of the key focus areas is investment education. Through seminars and webinars, Nedbank provides insights into the world of investments, helping young professionals understand risk, diversification and the power of compounding. They also offer guidance on managing debt responsibly — emphasising the importance of budgeting and planning for the future.

Nedbank encourages young professionals to set realistic financial goals and provides them with strategies to do so. Young professionals can trust Nedbank Private Clients to be their banking partner on their journey towards financial independence.

Click here to watch the recording of the event.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.