WEBINAR | Nedbank empowers young professionals with guide to buying their first car

Register for the Nedbank #1000Connections event where industry experts will help you make an informed decision

28 July 2023 - 08:26
Sponsored
Purchase your first car with ease with tools from Nedbank.
Image: 123RF

Buying your first car as a young professional can be a fulfilling experience — with the right guidance and financial support. Thanks to Nedbank's range of vehicle finance options, online tools and personalised assistance, you can make an informed decision while staying within your budget.

In an ever-evolving world, young professionals are the driving force behind innovation, entrepreneurship and positive change. Recognising their potential and the challenges they face, Nedbank launched the #1000Connections. 

This one-of-a-kind gathering is a space where aspiring professionals can connect and gain invaluable insights into personal and professional growth. 

The upcoming Nedbank #1000Connections will give young people a guide to buying their first car.

Hosted by Aurelia Nxumalo, the event speakers include: 

  • Fiona Brown: head of sales, MFC, KwaZulu-Natal, Nedbank
  • Caryn Buys: corporate sales manager, BMW; and
  • Siphosethu Nkosi: beauty and lifestyle influencer

Fostering professional networks

#1000Connections was designed to foster meaningful connections among young professionals. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals from various industries, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking and collaborating. Nedbank's commitment to building connections extends beyond the event, as the bank understands the importance of a strong professional network in driving career success.

Event details: 

  • Venue: Online 
  • Date: August 2 2023 
  • Time: 7pm-8.30pm 

Click here to register for this free online event. 

This article was sponsored by Nedbank. 

Nedbank Ltd Reg No 1951/000009/06. Licensed financial services and registered credit provider (NCRCP16).Terms and conditions apply.

