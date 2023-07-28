WEBINAR | Nedbank empowers young professionals with guide to buying their first car

Buying your first car as a young professional can be a fulfilling experience — with the right guidance and financial support. Thanks to Nedbank's range of vehicle finance options, online tools and personalised assistance, you can make an informed decision while staying within your budget.

In an ever-evolving world, young professionals are the driving force behind innovation, entrepreneurship and positive change. Recognising their potential and the challenges they face, Nedbank launched the #1000Connections.

This one-of-a-kind gathering is a space where aspiring professionals can connect and gain invaluable insights into personal and professional growth.

The upcoming Nedbank #1000Connections will give young people a guide to buying their first car.

Hosted by Aurelia Nxumalo, the event speakers include:

Fiona Brown: head of sales, MFC, KwaZulu-Natal, Nedbank

Caryn Buys: corporate sales manager, BMW; and

Siphosethu Nkosi: beauty and lifestyle influencer

Fostering professional networks

#1000Connections was designed to foster meaningful connections among young professionals. Attendees have the opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals from various industries, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking and collaborating. Nedbank's commitment to building connections extends beyond the event, as the bank understands the importance of a strong professional network in driving career success.

Event details:

Venue: Online

Date: August 2 2023

Time: 7pm-8.30pm

Click here to register for this free online event.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.