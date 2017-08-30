Zimbabwe ruling party stages rally in support of Grace Mugabe

One of the many placards at the Grace Mugabe solidarity rally in Harare today screamed that "Engels is not an Angel" in reference to Gabriella Angels‚ 20‚ a South African model who was allegedly beaten up by Zimbabwe's First Lady.

Zanu PF's Women's League in which Mrs Mugabe is the secretary‚ Youth League and a section of the War Veterans aligned to her husband marched from some of Harare's townships into the city centre to show support for her.

The event drew an estimated 3‚000 people.