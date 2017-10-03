Grenades thrown at homes of Ugandan MPs opposed to extending president's rule

Five grenades were thrown overnight at the homes of two Ugandan legislators opposed to scrapping the presidential age limit and thereby extending President Yoweri Museveni's more than 31 years in power.

The two legislators, Allan Ssewanyana and Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, have been outspoken in efforts to resist an ongoing effort to change the constitution to allow Museveni to stay on.

Museveni has been president since January 1986.

Two grenades were thrown at Ssewanyana's residence and three others at Kyagulanyi's.

Both legislators were among MPs forcefully ejected from the parliament chamber last week by Uganda's special forces.