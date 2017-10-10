Zimbabweans waited with anxiety as President Robert Mugabe reshuffled his cabinet on Monday night‚ to see the new balance of power between factions angling to succeed him as the country heads for elections.

Last month‚ the president selected a task force that included his wife Grace to steer the party's election campaign. Now‚ the new cabinet is expected to hold fort as Mugabe seeks re-election‚ working with the task force.

The biggest causality was minister of finance Patrick Chinamasa‚ who was moved to a new portfolio as Minister of Cyber Security‚ Threat Detection and Mitigation. Social media went into overdrive in jest as the minister who was in charge of the economy in its current dip was demoted to "national WhatsApp group administrator".