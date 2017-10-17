Africa

Grace Mugabe in leadership race

17 October 2017 - 13:15 By Nhlalo Ndaba
First lady Grace Mugabe.
First lady Grace Mugabe.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zanu PF's Grace Mugabe could be well positioned to take over from her husband‚ President Robert Mugabe.

Despite earlier utterances that she had no aspirations towards a cabinet post because she was already the president by virtue of being Mugabe's wife‚ recent developments indicate otherwise.

The party's 10 provinces agreed unanimously at the weekend that in December‚ the party should have an extraordinary elective congress. At the congress‚ the provinces will resolve the succession issue that has divided the party for the greater part of this year.

"We have been advocating having one of the vice presidents being a woman‚ and the December congress will help us resolve the issue‚" said Women's League chairwoman Estry Mlambo-Madhuku. Grace Mugabe is the Women's League secretary.

Zanu PF originally had its Annual National People’s Conference scheduled for December‚ with its next regular elective congress due in 2019.

If Grace ascends to a vice presidential post‚ it would mean that embattled vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa will be relegated‚ because his counterpart‚ Phelekezela Mphoko‚ is there due to a 1987 unity accord ticket between Zanu PF and Zapu.

Mnangagwa leads one Zanu PF faction‚ while Grace is the face of a group of relatively young Turks by the name of Generation 40.

The two factions have been trading barbs – openly and behind closed doors – at the party's central decision-making body. During a rally‚ Grace openly attacked Mnangagwa‚ saying he served purely at her husband's will.

However‚ despite the extraordinary congress taking shape‚ President Mugabe will seek re-election on a Zanu PF ticket next year – although possibly with his wife as a running mate.

"Our presidential candidate is still president Robert Mugabe‚ but we want him to have trustworthy people around him‚" said Ronald Ndava‚ on behalf of the Masvingo province's publicity portfolio.

READ MORE

Zimbabwe reshuffles cabinet with polls in mind

Zimbabweans waited anxiously as President Robert Mugabe shuffled his cabinet on Monday night.
News
6 days ago

Zim opposition: Mugabe should have reshuffled himself

Zimbabweans waited with anxiety as President Robert Mugabe reshuffled his cabinet on Monday night‚ to see the new balance of power between factions ...
News
6 days ago

Zimbabwe's poisoned struggle to succeed Mugabe

Zimbabwe has been gripped by an escalating spat between the president's wife and his senior vice-president over a bizarre poisoning incident that has ...
News
10 days ago

Zimbabwe vice president accused of poisoning 'lies'

One of Zimbabwe's vice presidents on Wednesday accused the other of "using lies" over an allegation of poisoning, fuelling political tensions ahead ...
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Brother whose sister died in Duduzane Zuma crash speaks out South Africa
  2. Toddler's mother clings to hope after she was swept away by Durban flood South Africa
  3. Grace Mugabe in leadership race Africa
  4. A tractor of goodwill for Zulu king South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma announces cabinet reshuffle
Cape Town commuters risk their lives by “train surfing.”
X