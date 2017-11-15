Africa

End of plague epidemic in Madagascar

15 November 2017 - 19:57 By Katharine Child
This Centers For Disease Control (CDC) file image shows the bubonic plague bacteria taken from a patient. File photo
This Centers For Disease Control (CDC) file image shows the bubonic plague bacteria taken from a patient. File photo
Image: AFP PHOTO/CDC

The World Health Organisation ( WHO) has reported that there have been no new cases of plague in Madagascar‚ since October 28.

In a media statement the UN body said: "New cases and hospitalisations of patients due to plague are declining in Madagascar."

The plague is spread by fleas and can be deadly if not treated in time with common antibiotics

There have been about 127 deaths in Madagascar and between August and October a total of 1‚801 "confirmed‚ probable and suspected cases of plague" said the WHO.

Some cases were not confirmed as not every patient with suspected plague was tested for confirmation before the person was treated with antibiotics.

No cases of plague have spread outside of the country.

Consultant at the SA National Institute for Communicable Diseases Professor Lucille Blumberg confirmed previously to TImesLIVE that screening was done on travellers leaving the Madagascar airport.

Symptoms of plague can be a cough‚ swollen groin‚ fever or chills.

Blumberg also confirmed that South Africans who didn’t travel to Madagascar were not at risk of the disease.

The WHO said the "last confirmed bubonic case was reported on 24 October and the last confirmed pneumonic case was reported on 28 October. This means the epidemic phase of outbreak is ending‚" it said. "Since plague is endemic to parts of Madagascar‚ WHO expects more cases to be reported until the end of the typical plague season in April 2018."

The WHO has cautioned against any restriction on travel to or trade with Madagascar.

"Based on the available information to date‚ the risk of international spread of plague appears very low‚ WHO advises."

READ MORE

Plague‚ plaque and other mysteries from the WHO

According to alarming news reports‚ the plague is about to arrive in South Africa. Which is weird‚ because‚ as everyone knows‚ the plague got here a ...
Ideas
19 days ago

7 reasons why you don't need to panic about the plague

The World Health Organisation on Thursday reported that South Africa is on the watch list for plague‚ as there is travel between South Africa and ...
News
19 days ago

Plague advice for South Africans as outbreak spreads in Madagascar

South Africa is among nine countries identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as priority areas to be prepared for the plague as the deadly ...
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Post-Mugabe era may be no better for investors News
  2. End of plague epidemic in Madagascar Africa
  3. Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Zimbabwe military sweeps to power Africa
  4. Zimbabweans in South Africa hope for change at home as army seizes power Africa
  5. Taxi driver shot dead at busy Florida intersection South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: What exactly is happening in Zimbabwe?
Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'
X