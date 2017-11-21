Zimbabwe’s cabinet ministers have effectively drawn a line in the sand against the rule of President Robert Mugabe‚ as only three ministers turned up for a scheduled cabinet meeting that was supposed to take place on Tuesday morning at State House.

The chief secretary of cabinet‚ Misheck Sibanda‚ had issued an instruction on Monday night for all cabinet ministers to attend the cabinet meeting.

But only Mike Bimha‚ the industry and commerce minister‚ Joseph Made‚ the agriculture minister‚ and Edgar Mbwembwe‚ the tourism minister‚ made their way to the venue of the cabinet meeting.

Traditionally‚ Zimbabwe’s cabinet sits on Tuesday and had its last full meeting a week ago. This was before the military seized power in an overnight takeover of key state institutions such as airports‚ the state broadcaster and Munhumutapa—Mugabe’s official office.

Obert Mpofu‚ the home affairs minister and secretary for finance in Zanu-PF‚ in a telephone interview confirmed to TimesLIVE that “cabinet did not sit today‚ there was nothing at all‚ check in with Sibanda”.