He approached Mandela and the ANC with his plan and was granted permission. I asked him if it wasn’t true that he was the victim of Machiavellian manoeuvring within the ANC that had shunted him out of politics: ‘Not entirely true‚ not entirely true. Going into business was my choice. It was my choice. The one thing which I can say was that‚ soon after the constitution-making process‚ I wanted to revert back into the party and what piqued me was the continuous stories that now I was reverting back into the party to begin building my profile – building myself to have a go at challenging Thabo Mbeki.’

That‚ said Ramaphosa‚ was far from his mind: ‘I had accepted that Thabo Mbeki was my leader‚ and‚ as a disciplined cadre of the ANC‚ I did not want to even be part of that. My view was that he had to execute the task he had been given by the party‚ finish that‚ and I was never one who wanted to undermine the leaders of the ANC who had a clear mandate and had been clearly elected by the organisation. With that type of story and view being spread around‚ it became a lot easier to then say: why don’t I go to another frontier? The business frontier.’

Ramaphosa sat down with Mandela and discussed his plan. Then he discussed it with Mbeki. ‘They both said: Ja‚ why don’t we get you to go and pay attention to this?’ Then it was discussed by the ANC national executive committee (NEC). ‘So‚ I never felt that there was some Machiavellian plot or move on me. No. It was by choice.’