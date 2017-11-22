She found it odd that the army officials refused to divulge any information about their talks with Mugabe.

"I think the commander of the Zimbabwe defence force updated the nation about five times during the course of the week and at every point‚ he never revealed what it was they were discussing and the outcome of it is a resignation letter from Robert Mugabe.

"We do not know what will happen to him‚" she said.

Kademaunga was speaking at a media conference in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Meanwhile‚ Dewa Mavhinga‚ the director of the African Division of Human Rights Watch said it was unlikely that the Mugabes could be forced to face the law for any of their crimes.

Mavhinga said this was because the incoming interim president‚ Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ and officials of the army are implicated in Mugabe's crimes.

He stressed that while the Zimbabwean army were for the first time seen as heroes by civilians for facilitating Mugabe's departure‚ they should not be idolised.

Speaking about the army's conduct during the mass protest against Mugabe's rule at the weekend‚ Mavhinga said they were again acting on orders.

"I believe they were given a command to be nice‚ to smile for a while… But we should not make the mistake of believing that overnight‚ this has been a revolution and everything is over‚" he said.