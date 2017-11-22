'There'll never be anyone like Mugabe'
Not everybody is celebrating the resignation of President Robert Mugabe‚ who ended his 37-year rule in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.
Professor Jonathan Moyo‚ the country’s minister of higher and tertiary education and a staunch supporter of former first lady Grace Mugabe‚ remained defiant as jubilant crowds celebrated the demise of the 93-year-old ruler on the streets of Harare.
Moyo‚ posting on social media under his official twitter handle @ProfJNMoyo‚ heaped praise on Mugabe.
“There'll never be anyone like Cde RG Mugabe. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served my country under & with him‚” he tweeted.
“I'm proud that I stood with & by this iconic leader during the trying moments of the last days of his Presidency. Democracy requires politics to lead the gun!”
There'll never be anyone like Cde RG Mugabe. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served my country under & with him. I'm proud that I stood with & by this iconic leader during the trying moments of the last days of his Presidency. Democracy requires politics to lead the gun!— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) November 21, 2017
Later he added: “While the violence of the gun is real‚ powerful & devastating‚ it is always a temporary & empty deadend in that it is not as everlasting as the power of generational renewal which is unstoppable as a permanent force of history & progressive ideas. #MugabeLegacy.”
Moyo was part of the so-called G40 faction‚ backing Grace Mugabe as a potential successor to her husband.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE