Not everybody is celebrating the resignation of President Robert Mugabe‚ who ended his 37-year rule in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Professor Jonathan Moyo‚ the country’s minister of higher and tertiary education and a staunch supporter of former first lady Grace Mugabe‚ remained defiant as jubilant crowds celebrated the demise of the 93-year-old ruler on the streets of Harare.

Moyo‚ posting on social media under his official twitter handle @ProfJNMoyo‚ heaped praise on Mugabe.

“There'll never be anyone like Cde RG Mugabe. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served my country under & with him‚” he tweeted.

“I'm proud that I stood with & by this iconic leader during the trying moments of the last days of his Presidency. Democracy requires politics to lead the gun!”