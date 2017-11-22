Africa

'There'll never be anyone like Mugabe'

22 November 2017
Not everybody is celebrating the resignation of President Robert Mugabe‚ who ended his 37-year rule in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Professor Jonathan Moyo‚ the country’s minister of higher and tertiary education and a staunch supporter of former first lady Grace Mugabe‚ remained defiant as jubilant crowds celebrated the demise of the 93-year-old ruler on the streets of Harare.

Moyo‚ posting on social media under his official twitter handle @ProfJNMoyo‚ heaped praise on Mugabe.

“There'll never be anyone like Cde RG Mugabe. I'm grateful for the opportunity to have served my country under & with him‚” he tweeted.

“I'm proud that I stood with & by this iconic leader during the trying moments of the last days of his Presidency. Democracy requires politics to lead the gun!”

Later he added: “While the violence of the gun is real‚ powerful & devastating‚ it is always a temporary & empty deadend in that it is not as everlasting as the power of generational renewal which is unstoppable as a permanent force of history & progressive ideas. #MugabeLegacy.”

Moyo was part of the so-called G40 faction‚ backing Grace Mugabe as a potential successor to her husband.

