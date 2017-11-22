Africa

Whisper grows to shout for Zimbabwean family

22 November 2017 - 06:35 By Naledi Shange
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign across the road from parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 21, 2017.
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to resign across the road from parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 21, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

For a long time in one Zimbabwean household in Mutare, speaking ill of Robert Mugabe or his wife Grace was considered blasphemy.

"Even my own father is so scared of mentioning Mugabe's name," said a young Zimbabwean woman, who preferred to be known as Joy.

She and her husband have been living in South Africa since 2009.

"We don't even mention their names in our WhatsApp conversations. We will refer to them as our mother and father when we talk about them," Joy said.

This was not something they were taught, but growing up they knew that criticism of the ageing politician could have consequences in the form of being detained or assaulted.

In extreme cases, people disappeared and were never found again, she said.

Jubilation as sudden resignation of Mugabe ends an era of tyranny

Zimbabwe has come alive. Liberating the country for a second time, Robert Mugabe resigned as head of state on Tuesday, submitting a letter to ...
News
5 hours ago

Joy referred to Zimbabwean journalist Jestina Mukoko, who was kidnapped and tortured for 21 days in retaliation, she later said, for an exposé she penned on Mugabe following the 2008 presidential elections.

Joy and her husband came to South Africa when Zimbabwe was at the height of hyperinflation.

Since then they have built a life for themselves here, with her husband working as a boilermaker and running a business. She is currently studying.

Joy said the Zimbabwean army was seen as a tool that fought Mugabe's battles with the citizens for many years.

"That is why we were so surprised to see the soldiers doing what they did.

'Zim 2', a general with political aspirations

Behind those reading glasses, army beret and imposing military camouflage, the Zimbabwe National Army's General Constantino Chiwenga - whose ...
News
5 hours ago

"Had the army not [been at the forefront], the march would have never happened," said Joy.

But Joy maintains that home will always be Zimbabwe.

"In Zimbabwe, there is peace that you cannot find anywhere else," she said.

"But the fact that we are here, we are grateful. We are here, as Zimbabweans in our numbers, and we are grateful that South Africans have allowed us to be here," Joy said.

"Things will not change immediately, but people will go back, even if there are no jobs in Zimbabwe, as long as they are back in their country," she said.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe warned from distancing itself from AU and SADC Africa
  2. No water for parts of Joburg as city hit by 'biggest leak' in history South Africa
  3. 32 life sentences for 'balaclava rapist' South Africa
  4. Eight rescued after US Navy aircraft crashes in Philippine Sea World
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Here's the proof! DJ Cleo can make a beat out of anything
Robert Mugabe: His fall from grace

Related articles

  1. EFF urges Zimbabwe to continue land reform programme despite Mugabe's ... Politics
  2. Power, whites and gays — Mugabe in quotes Africa
  3. WATCH | Mugabe held Zimbabweans back from being great: Mawarire Africa
  4. 'Post-Mugabe government must open new chapter of respect for rights' Africa
  5. COPE welcomes Mugabe’s resignation but warns Zimbabwe remains ‘far from Uhuru’ Politics
X