Whisper grows to shout for Zimbabwean family
For a long time in one Zimbabwean household in Mutare, speaking ill of Robert Mugabe or his wife Grace was considered blasphemy.
"Even my own father is so scared of mentioning Mugabe's name," said a young Zimbabwean woman, who preferred to be known as Joy.
She and her husband have been living in South Africa since 2009.
"We don't even mention their names in our WhatsApp conversations. We will refer to them as our mother and father when we talk about them," Joy said.
This was not something they were taught, but growing up they knew that criticism of the ageing politician could have consequences in the form of being detained or assaulted.
In extreme cases, people disappeared and were never found again, she said.
Joy referred to Zimbabwean journalist Jestina Mukoko, who was kidnapped and tortured for 21 days in retaliation, she later said, for an exposé she penned on Mugabe following the 2008 presidential elections.
Joy and her husband came to South Africa when Zimbabwe was at the height of hyperinflation.
Since then they have built a life for themselves here, with her husband working as a boilermaker and running a business. She is currently studying.
Joy said the Zimbabwean army was seen as a tool that fought Mugabe's battles with the citizens for many years.
"That is why we were so surprised to see the soldiers doing what they did.
"Had the army not [been at the forefront], the march would have never happened," said Joy.
But Joy maintains that home will always be Zimbabwe.
"In Zimbabwe, there is peace that you cannot find anywhere else," she said.
"But the fact that we are here, we are grateful. We are here, as Zimbabweans in our numbers, and we are grateful that South Africans have allowed us to be here," Joy said.
"Things will not change immediately, but people will go back, even if there are no jobs in Zimbabwe, as long as they are back in their country," she said.
