The world’s largest refugee camp: what the future holds for Dadaab

The focus of the international community and media is shifting, and resources move with them at the expense of situations that have been present for decades.

Over the last four to six years, there has been a substantial reduction in support and resources going to the Kenyan government to host the refugees. The World Food Programme, for example, has had to cut food rations to refugees by 30%.

Security concerns also led to the call for closure. There were fears that Al-Shabaab sympathisers and militants were using the camp.

All of these factors were compounded by the fact that the situation in Somalia is not conducive for mass return.

Countries don’t want to host refugees forever. So we can understand that fatigue sets in for host nations. But it’s encouraging to see the government take positive steps towards finding a solution.

In March, Kenya held a regional summit for countries that host Somali refugees. The basic discussions were how to support host communities, provide protection and asylum for Somali refugees, and create conditions inside Somalia that can make it a better, stronger country – one to which refugees would want to return to. The summit produced the Nairobi declaration which sets out durable solutions.

What is the status of the camp today?

Dadaab is open, alive and active.

UNHCR is the principal custodian, but we have partners that work with us: the Kenya Red Cross, Danish Refugee agency, Norwegian refugee agency, and a few other national and international NGOS.

But the situation needs constant monitoring. Funding needs are not being met. There’s an urgent need to improve the nutritional levels of the camp’s refugees. Education also needs continuous support because children are born every day in the camps. In Dadaab, there are about 1,000 births every month.

Refugees are being given the option of repatriation to Somalia. Who is facilitating this and how?

We have a “return desk” at Dadaab where refugees who wish to go back to Somalia are given all the information they need. Once they get back, they’re given a seven day window to decide if they want to stay.

Voluntary repatriation is now a daily occurrence with a package that the UNHCR supports. The package consists of core relief items and cash and they will be supported for six months inside Somalia.

Somali families in a bus that will take them back home to Somalia from Dadaab. Reuters/Edmund Blair

The Somali government now also supports the voluntary returns. It has designed a national policy on reintegration and return. But resources are needed to improve the conditions in Somalia to make returns dignified and sustainable.