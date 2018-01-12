Africa

Kenya’s president arrives in East London for ANC’s anniversary

12 January 2018 - 16:52 By Zingisa Mvumvu
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata arrives at the East London Airport.
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyata arrives at the East London Airport.
Image: Michael Pinyana

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in East London to attend the ANC’s 106th anniversary at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.

He is one of the dignitaries who will grace the ANC’s annual event‚ which will also be attended by the former head of the ANC‚ President Jacob Zuma.

Kenyatta arrived in the country early this week for a state visit and met Zuma on Thursday at the John Dube state house in Durban.

Saturday’s events at the stadium start at 7am and the ANC’s new president‚ Cyril Ramaphosa‚ is expected to make his address at about 11am.

READ MORE

ANC NEC wants land expropriation 'urgently'

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved that the party must implement its resolution on land expropriation without compensation ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma and Kenyatta deepen partnership following Durban talks

South Africa and Kenya are expected to conclude several bilateral agreements that will expand and deepen the partnership between the two countries ...
Politics
21 hours ago

'Hold on to your girlfriends‚ the ANC is in town'

As the newly elected ANC leadership grapples with serious issues‚ social media is poking fun at the gathering in East London and warning that ...
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Train chemical attack puts two Cape Town children in hospital South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Whale carcass forces closure of Cape Town beach Sci-Tech
  4. 'Are we a s**thole country'? Botswana asks US Africa
  5. Kenya’s president arrives in East London for ANC’s anniversary Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X