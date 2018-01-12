The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved that the party must implement its resolution on land expropriation without compensation "urgently".

The party resolved at its national conference in December in Johannesburg that it would initiate amendments to the Constitution to achieve land expropriation without compensation‚ but gave no timeline.

Newly elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule addressed the media on Friday‚ in a state-of-readiness briefing ahead of the party’s annual January 8 statement‚ which will be delivered by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The NEC had met on Wednesday at a special NEC meeting in East London‚ where the celebrations will take place‚ and deliberated only on the January 8 statement‚ even though it was widely speculated that the NEC would discuss recalling President Jacob Zuma.

"The NEC was emphatic that we must urgently implement the resolution to pursue expropriation of land without compensation with due regard to safeguarding and growing the agricultural sector and ensuring food security‚" Magashule said.

He said Ramaphosa would elaborate on this contentious issue when he delivered the statement on Saturday.

The party will also announce in the statement that 2018 is the year of former president Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

Magashule said Zuma‚ as ex-officio member of the NEC‚ would attend the celebrations in East London on Saturday. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta would also attend.

Magashule said the NEC had also resolved that he and Paul Mashatile‚ the newly elected ANC treasurer general‚ will step down from their government positions – respectively‚ Free State premier and Gauteng MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs - by the end of March‚ when the financial year comes to an end.

The secretary general and treasurer general positions are fulltime and are based at ANC headquarters Luthuli House.

Magashule said the ANC welcomed the decision by the president to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.