Politics

ANC NEC wants land expropriation 'urgently'

12 January 2018 - 16:34 By Claudi Mailovich
Ace Magashule. File photo,
Ace Magashule. File photo,
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) has resolved that the party must implement its resolution on land expropriation without compensation "urgently".

The party resolved at its national conference in December in Johannesburg that it would initiate amendments to the Constitution to achieve land expropriation without compensation‚ but gave no timeline.

Newly elected ANC secretary general Ace Magashule addressed the media on Friday‚ in a state-of-readiness briefing ahead of the party’s annual January 8 statement‚ which will be delivered by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday.

The NEC had met on Wednesday at a special NEC meeting in East London‚ where the celebrations will take place‚ and deliberated only on the January 8 statement‚ even though it was widely speculated that the NEC would discuss recalling President Jacob Zuma.

"The NEC was emphatic that we must urgently implement the resolution to pursue expropriation of land without compensation with due regard to safeguarding and growing the agricultural sector and ensuring food security‚" Magashule said.

He said Ramaphosa would elaborate on this contentious issue when he delivered the statement on Saturday.

The party will also announce in the statement that 2018 is the year of former president Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

Magashule said Zuma‚ as ex-officio member of the NEC‚ would attend the celebrations in East London on Saturday. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta would also attend.

Magashule said the NEC had also resolved that he and Paul Mashatile‚ the newly elected ANC treasurer general‚ will step down from their government positions – respectively‚ Free State premier and Gauteng MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs - by the end of March‚ when the financial year comes to an end.

The secretary general and treasurer general positions are fulltime and are based at ANC headquarters Luthuli House.

Magashule said the ANC welcomed the decision by the president to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

READ MORE

Ace Magashule will quit as Free State premier to focus on ANC job

The Free State province will have a new premier by April as Ace Magashule will vacate his position to move into Luthuli House as fulltime ANC ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Is the ANC bent on radical policies? Here’s why the answer is no

When media cover a political party conference decision, it is best to report on the entire resolution, not just the exciting bits. This may reduce ...
Politics
1 day ago

ANC rivals looking almost as flustered as the ruling party

By expropriating land without compensation‚ Cyril Ramaphosa told a crowd on Sunday‚ “we can make this country the garden of Eden”.
Ideas
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Amputee seamstress inspires ANC NEC’s Zweli Mkhize Politics
  2. So what will Cyril say during his maiden speech? Politics
  3. ANC NEC wants land expropriation 'urgently' Politics
  4. Ace Magashule will quit as Free State premier to focus on ANC job Politics
  5. NSFAS employees affiliated to NEHAWU to embark on nationwide strike Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X