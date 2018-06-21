WATCH | 14 hyena kill kudu bull in reception area of luxury safari lodge

Guests often flock to national parks in the hope of witnessing a dramatic moment such as a kill, but few think they might just stumbled upon one in a luxury safari lodge's reception area.

On Thursday, Kavinga Safari Camp posted footage to their Facebook page showing the bloody remains of a hyena kill – right in the foyer of the safari camp in Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe.

"In the early hours of the morning, we were woken up to find that 14 hyena had pulled down an adult Kudu Bull... in our main area! It’s going to take quite a few buckets and mops to clean up this mess," the camp posted alongside images of the graphic scene.

In the video, which the camp describes as their 'CSI' moment, staff members can be seen approaching the dark reception area armed with rifles and flashlights. "The guests don't have to walk far for a wildlife experience today!"

WARNING: Graphic imagery not for sensitive viewers