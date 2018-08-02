Politics

What South Africa will get out of the Brics Summit

02 August 2018

02 August 2018 - 15:28 By Amil Umraw
From left: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Michel Temer pose for a photograph during the 10th Brics leadership summit in Sandton, Johannesburg on July 26, 2018.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The commitment to build an artisan training centre‚ the development of space technology and agricultural research are some of the gains made by South Africa after reaching agreements with Brics countries.

In a press briefing on Thursday‚ international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced the outcomes of bilateral meetings and top priorities agreed upon between South Africa‚ Brazil‚ Russia‚ India and China.

Three memorandums of understanding were signed between South Africa and India which will see the establishment of the “Ghandi-Mandela Centre of Specialisation for Artisan Skills”‚ the development of partnerships in the field of space exploration and the promotion of human resource development in the agricultural sector.

South Africa and Russia also signed an agreement on cooperation in the agricultural sector‚ with special focus on water resource management.

“Over and above the agreements... the [Brics] Summit also focused on the key issues surrounding the global political-security situation; global governance of financial‚ economic and political institutions; and people-to-people relations‚” Sisulu said.

