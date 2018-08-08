Africa

WATCH | Car wash employee ploughs customer's car into traffic

08 August 2018 - 12:49 By TimesLIVE

Think you've had a bad day? Well this car wash employee probably had it worse when he lost control of a vehicle that proceeded to plough into traffic.

CCTV footage captured the chaos that unfolded in Walvis Bay, Namibia on July 28. According to the Namib Times, the employee was trying to reverse the Toyota Fortuner from the drying station to the polishing station but lost control.

The Fortuner can be seen reversing at high speed into the intersection, crashing into a car and bakkie before hitting a building. The vehicle then slowly rolls forward, back into the intersection before coming to a standstill at a petrol station.

A Puma Energy spokesperson told News24 steps were being taken to ensure the incident did not happen again.

