A Johannesburg security guard is lucky to be alive after he was sent crashing into a wall by a car.

A video of the incident‚ captured on CCTV footage last week‚ has gone viral. In the video‚ the security guard is seen sitting on a chair near a road in Morningside.

A white Mercedes Benz speeds in his direction‚ narrowly missing two other vehicles before driving into him‚ sending him smashing against a brick wall behind him.

The vehicle swerves just moments before it hits the same wall but hits an electric pole‚ causing sparks to fly. It stops after finding its way back onto the roadside.

The security guard is able to make it back onto his feet after the severe strike, and stumbles out of the view of the camera. Seconds later‚ the driver slowly emerges out of the car‚ seemingly uninjured.

Security company Cap Group said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

“He was working to identify suspicious vehicles entering the suburb of Morningside at the time‚” spokesperson Adam Steyl said in a statement.

“We can confirm that the individual concerned was injured‚ received excellent medical care‚ and has subsequently been discharged from hospital‚” Steyl added.

The police are investigating the incident.